Kimberly A. Johnson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly A. Johnson, 56, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born February 7, 1965 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Warren and Joan Hall.

Kim was a 1983 graduate of Barron Collier High School in Naples, Florida and received a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in 1987.

She was a lifelong teacher, including over 20 years as a teacher and administrator for The Child Care and Learning Center of New Middletown (St. Paul’s).

She was a member of Petersburg Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder and Sunday School teacher.

Kim was a former member of The Mahoning County Farm Bureau.

She enjoyed traveling and shopping with her husband, Bob, hanging out with her girlfriends (GNO) and playing games with her family and friends. Kim leaves a legacy as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. She could light up any room with her beautiful smile and personality.

Kim is survived by her loving husband, Robert Johnson, whom she married May 30, 1999; two sons, Jacob (Sarah) Withers of Petersburg and Joseph (Taylor) Johnson of Columbus; a grandson, Weston Withers; her parents of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; a brother, Warren (Christina) Hall of Carmel, Indiana and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Alan J. Withers, whom she married July 8, 1989 and who passed away January 14, 1996.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and at Petersburg Presbyterian Church from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the church.

Burial will take place in the Petersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Petersburg Presbyterian Church, 13996 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Petersburg, OH 44454.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kimberly A. Johnson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.