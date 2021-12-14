LOWELLVILLE – Kimberley J. Heidel, 61, died Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born May 12, 1960, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Herold and Jackie Hammon Heidel.

Kimberley was a 1978 graduate of Struthers High School.

She loved her dog, Zoe, was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and she adored her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her sister, Karri L. (Sam) Tufaro of Poland; brother, Jeffery D. (Cristine) Heidel of Youngstown; five nieces and nephews, Jeffery D. Heidel Jr., Amanda (Daniel) Knicely and Nicholas, Vincent and Adrianna Tufaro and by Jeffery D. Heidel III and Daniel and Anna Knicely.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Youngstown. Kimberley’s funeral service will be celebrated noon Friday, December 17, 2021, at the funeral home.

