Kevin T. Glines, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Glines, age 41, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, due to complications from pneumonia.

Kevin was born in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the son of Tom and Meg Glines living with them until his passing.

He will be sadly missed by his sister, Carey Lynn Walters (Jeremy) and his niece, Rebecca Sarah and nephew, Matthew Kevin of Nashua, New Hampshire. He was the nephew of Kathleen Duffy and Sarah Glines of Mount Gilead, Ohio and Richard Field (Victoria) of Celina, Ohio.

Kevin was predeceased by his grandparents, Bert and Margaret Glines, Alma and Bob Field; his uncle, Gerry Duffy and great-uncle and aunt, Sidney and Ruth Jackson.

He will lovingly be remembered by his godmother, Janie Morckel and her family.

Kevin was born with Spina Bifida having spent the first ten months of his life in intensive care both inYoungstown and Cleveland.

As a client of Easter Seals, Youngstown Hearing and Speech Center and the Northside Hospital Physical

Therapy department he was given the ability to thrive and progress with his mobility and ability to communicate. He was a client of Home Care with Heart prior to his passing.

He attended Paul C. Bunn and Market Street Elementary schools, Volney Rogers Junior High and graduated from Boardman High School, class of 1999. He was honored at graduation with the NEOSERRC “A+” R.A. Horn Outstanding Student Achievement Award.

Kevin was an avid sports lover. His Ohio sports teams were the lights of his life. “Go Tribe!” He was involved in Challenger Baseball, Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio – basketball, lacrosse, sled hockey, tennis and the Special Olympics bowling program. He was also a member of the Tri-County Spina Bifida

Association attending conferences with his family.

Kevin was a great supporter of the local sports and musical arts in his community. He would frequently be seen singing and dancing at concerts throughout the Youngstown area especially at the Canfield Fair, the Covelli Center and YSU stadium as well as concerts in Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Kevin has been employed as a Client Aide with MCBDD for over 20 years, first at the Bev Rd. MASCO workshop and then the Center at Javit in Austintown. He assisted his clients daily with patience and a smile and enjoyed his many co-workers and friends.

Zoom had become an important part of Kevin’s life making attendance with his bookclub possible. Kevin was an avid supporter of the annual Joanie Abdu Panerathon participating with WFMJ’s Team Peacock.

Kevin would propel himself in his wheelchair the two miles with mom following behind! He would often be seen at the local mall on Sundays in training “rolling” through the mall or at the East Golf Bike Trail in Mill Creek Park.

Kevin was featured in the Youngstown Vindicator as several fundraisers were held in the community to assist him and his family. He was a poster child for the United Way Campaign and was featured at the former General Motors of Lordstown.

You might have seen Kevin on TV during the years especially in 2020 when he and his mom were interviewed about their cookbook “Dessert Friday” that they published during the pandemic.

The family of Kevin would like to thank all of those involved over the many years in his care – doctors, nurses, therapists, teachers and friends. His Zion Lutheran church family supported him both financially and spiritually.

Special thank you also to the employees of the former Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for fundraisers held in those early years. The Hine Foundation entered our lives at a critical time to support our family as well.

We will always be grateful to this community.

Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church; 3300 Canfield Road, Cornersburg, Ohio. Visitation will be Monday, October 18, 2021, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 19, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., with a celebration of his life service immediately after.

Private internment at the Zion Lutheran Church columbarium will be at a later date.

Masks are required at all times for the safety of all. Please feel free to celebrate Kevin’s spirit with a smile and wear your favorite sports gear.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Make a Wish Foundation of Northeast Ohio, 2545 Farmers Dr. Suite 300 Columbus, OH 43235.

Kevin and his family were awarded a wish to Disney World when he was 4 years old and will always treasure that trip together. Kevin was the epitome of life. Every day was a good day; every person he met was a friend. Every challenge was met with determination.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kevin T. Glines, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.