Kevin Ray Channell, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Ray Channell, 50, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at his residence after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer.

Kevin was born February 15, 1969, in Youngstown, a son of Kenneth and Naomi Louise Bender Channell of Columbiana.

He was a 1987 graduate of Crestview High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University in marketing.

He was a member of the Army Reserves and participated in various sports, including running, biking, golfing and coaching his daughters.

Together with his best friend, Jim Foster, Kevin founded Global-Pak Inc.

Surviving are his wife, Jennifer Hall Channell; three daughters, Olivia Lee Channell, Eva Louise Channell and Caroline Charlotte Ray Channell, all of Canfield; his mother, Naomi Louise Channell of Columbiana and three brothers, Gary (Carla) Channell of Youngsville, North Carolina, Marvin (Beth) Channell of Columbiana and John (Maryanne) Channell of Columbiana. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Channell, in 2016.

Kevin’s desire was to assist others who suffer from brain cancer, therefore in lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial in Kevin’s name at the Cleveland Clinic. To make a donation, visit his page at https://give.ccf.org/fundraiser/2336273.

A celebration of Kevin’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel, 439 S. Salem Warren Road. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

