Kevin Randall Cornelius, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Randall Cornelius, 41, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home.

Kevin was born March 26, 1979, in Youngstown, the son of Randall Cornelius and Rose (Cerimele) Bukovina.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended the New Castle School of Trades for Construction.

He worked in construction as a framer for many years.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Rose (John) Bukovina of Mineral Ridge; daughter, Sarah Cornelius of Austintown; son, Eric Cornelius of Austintown; brother, Jeffrey (Wayne) Cornelius of Austintown and his grandmother Nancy Cerimele of Mineral Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy Cornelius.

For those who knew Kevin, even just a little, know that we lost a shining star in our lives. Kevin was also a big hearted person who took advantage and loved the little things in life. We know Kevin is at peace in Heaven with his father, Randy, who he missed a great deal.

Due to the current situation with Covid-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

