CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Martin Murphy, 66, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, made his way safely home to his eternal resting place Sunday, December 31, 2023 surrounded by his wife and children, after a valiant, spirited fight for his life and health in the aftermath of COVID and its resulting complications.

He was born on September 7, 1957 in Youngstown to the late Atty Robert M. Murphy and Martha W. Murphy.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1975 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

He had a successful and highly respected career in medical sales, where he made a positive impact on the lives of many. His dedication and expertise were evident in his work, earning the admiration of colleagues and clients alike.

On August 1, 1998 Kevin married the love of his life, Theresa (Sahli) Murphy. Together they built a life filled with love, laughter, faith and many cherished memories. Their union was made complete with three adored children, Aidan Martin Murphy, a junior at Youngstown State University, Liam James Murphy a freshman at Mount Union University and Alyse Joyce Murphy, a senior at Ursuline High School.

Also missing him are his loyal companion, Polly the cat and Roman, the dog, our families fiercest protector .

He is also survived by his sister, Mary Eileen (Judge Patrick) Cunning of Campbell and his three brothers, Terry (Mickee) Murphy of Ravenna, Fr. Richard Murphy of Mineral Ridge and James (Christie) Murphy of Cincinnati. Many nieces and nephews will miss long conversations about music, sports and much sage advice about life.

The Murphy family history is deeply rooted in community and the Catholic faith, which he continued and fostered in his own immediate family. Kevin was an active member of St. Columba Cathedral serving on parish and finance councils and as a long term CCD teacher. His deep faith guided him throughout his life and he found solace and strength within the traditions of his faith .

Kevin’s powerful lifelong friendships from the Ursuline Class of 1975 sustained him during his lifetime. He was a great supporter of UHS Athletics and the school’s broader mission in the Valley. He was so proud that his children were third generation UHS graduates. Some of Kevin’s true passions were coaching his son’s middle school basketball teams, watching his champion Irish Step dancer daughter, spending family time at the lake and his shared mother’s love for gardening and landscaping.

Kevin’s greatest joy was being an extraordinary father and loving husband. May he rest in peace until our family is one day reunited.

The family would like to give thanks to the medical team that worked so diligently to save his life and assisted in giving him more time with us, Mercy Health Youngstown and Boardman, The Ohio State Medical Center lung transplant team and special thanks to Dr. Ghazaleh Bigdeli, Dr. Ashlee Russo, Dr. Ryan Toolson.

Visitation to honor Kevin’s life will take place on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Kevin’s children’s education through Huntington Bank.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.