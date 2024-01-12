POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin E. Thomas, 65, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on December 9, 1958, in Youngstown.

Kevin’s educational journey began at Woodrow Wilson High School before he graduated from Choffin Career and Technical School.

These institutions provided him with the knowledge and skills that paved the way for his successful career as a machinist for Accuform Manufacturing.

As a young man, Kevin could best be described as an adventurist. He loved moto-cross racing, hiking and ‘getting into good trouble’. His closest friends recall that he was known for being on the move, greeting everyone he met with his signature grin and for always having a positive outlook on life. He enjoyed a vibrant social life with his wife Kelly and their dear friends. Whether it was touring wineries or spending a week at the beach, he valued time spent with loved ones over any personal achievements.

Kevin’s hobbies included woodworking, calling bingo at the church, and riding his age in miles on his bicycle every birthday, but his greatest joy was being a loving husband and father. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his family, taking them hiking and biking at places like Kinzua, Nelson Ledges and Mill Creek Park. He found ways to adopt his children’s interests as his own, most notably by coaching them on the soccer field from youth league all the way through high school. He believed in actions rather than words and instilled the values of a Christian faith, hard work, kindness and loyalty in his family and everyone who knew him.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kelly Davis Thomas, whom he married on September 28, 1985; his daughter, Kortney (Robert) Zoelle of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; son, Kyle Thomas of Youngstown; his sister, M. Diane (Bruce) Strickland of Raleigh, North Carolina; two brothers, Gregory Thomas of Greensboro, North Carolina and Timothy Thomas of High Point, North Carolina. Kevin was loved and will be dearly missed by his mother-in-law, Connie Davis; his sisters-in-law, Denise (Bob) Winland and Joyce (Bob) Schmid; his numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Kevin was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Mary Steffel Thomas; sister, Diane M. Thomas; sister-in-law, Holly Thomas; and father-in-law, Ronald Davis.

The visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 17, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Another visitation will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Kevin’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

