Kenneth W. Fisher, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth W. Fisher, 72, died Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Ken was born January 31,1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Bernard E. and Margaret L. Sturgeon Fisher.

He had attended Ohio State and Youngstown State universities.

He was an Army veteran, who served in Vietnam with the 4th Infantry as an aviation helicopter flight engineer.

Ken had worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for 25 years, retiring in 2005.

His greatest passion was being an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns.

Ken leaves his two sisters, Judy (Jim) Rafoth of Canfield and Donna (Tony) Lutsi of Naples, Florda; his brother, Michael Fisher of Canfield; several nieces and nephews and his dog, Cali.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth W. Fisher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 2, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.