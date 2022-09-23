POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth W. Barnhart, 99, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Inn at Poland Way.



He was born on September 8, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of Frank Henry and Bessie Rice Barnhart.



Kenneth was a 1941 graduate of The Rayen School and worked in sales at Lowry Supply.

He was an active member of Holy Family Church, where he served as an usher.



Kenneth is survived by his wife, Mildred S. Richards Barnhart, whom he married on August 21, 1948; sons, Richard (Patti) Barnhart of Columbus and David (Kelly) Barnhart of Las Vegas; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Barnhart of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Erik Barnhart, Cory (Tammy) Barnhart, Emily (Meryl Scarton) Barnhart, Mike (Meghan) Barnhart, Benjamin Barnhart and Bridget Barnhart and six great-grandchildren, Jessica and Emily Barnhart, Erik and Joshua Barnhart and Maeve and Maren Barnhart.



In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Barnhart and grandchild, Daniel Barnhart.



Ken was very industrious and well liked. He was quick to strike up a conversation and loved making witty one liners. Ken was mechanically inclined and could tune an engine, repair almost anything and especially enjoyed woodworking projects using his Dewalt table saw.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Holy Family Church.



Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth W. Barnhart, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.