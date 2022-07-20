POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Ken” Dimoff lived life courageously, despite struggling with many health issues over the years. On July 20, 2022, death claimed his body and God welcomed his soul.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.



Ken was born March 29, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of Stephen Dimoff and Ann (Spassil) Dimoff Gagye.



He graduated from Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University before entering the United States Air Force. His career took him from Texas to Viet Nam to Dayton. He was very proud to have served our country.



Ken worked many years in the heating and air conditioning industry before joining the marketing department of Ohio Edison from which he retired.



Ken’s favorite hobby was wood working, making furniture for his home and friends. He truly loved being outdoors — hunting, fishing, gardening or grilling.

He was a member of Holy Family Church.

Community service was important to him. He volunteered for several agencies including the American Heart Association, the Difference Makers Food Pantry, Holy Family Church and many others.



Besides his father, mother and step-father, John Gagye, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Dimoff.



Ken leaves his wife, Kathy Dimoff, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Mary Alice and Tim Rodgers of Hubbard and Marge and Patrick Sweeney of Tennessee. In addition, he leaves several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he loved very much.



A deep expression of gratitude is extended to Dr. Michael Malmer for the extraordinary care he provided for many years. A special thanks to Hospice of the Valley, especially Dennis, Tavia and Pete, for their compassionate home care.



A private burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, plants, food or gifts, the greatest way to honor Ken’s memory is to consider a donation to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.



