STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Kenny” A. Sakely, 55, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, in Struthers.

He was born on November 29, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of Elmer Sakely and Judith Hoffmaster Sakely.

Kenneth attended Poland High School and graduated in 1988.

He demonstrated exceptional talent and skill in his chosen profession as a concrete finisher. Throughout his career, Kenneth’s commitment to excellence was evident in every project he undertook.

Beyond his professional life, Kenneth was known for his bright personality and love for humor. He had a knack for telling jokes that could always bring smiles to others’ faces. His witty remarks will be fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Kenneth had a deep passion for sports and was an avid supporter of all Cleveland sports teams. He also held a special place in his heart for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In addition to being a passionate sports fan, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as spending time bowling.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Katilyn Sakely and Kody (Kendall) Sakely. Kenneth’s siblings include Karen Cornwell, Kelly Cornwell, Kathy Drummond, Kevin Sakely and Kirk (Diane LaFavor) Sakely and many nieces and nephews. He also is survived by Gina Caracanas, the mother of his children.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Judith Sakely and his sister, Kristine Branner.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home-Poland Chapel, located at 2726 Center Road, Poland. A Celebration of Life will follow.

Kenneth will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. His laughter and jokes will forever be etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in memory of Kenneth.

