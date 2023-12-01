YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kendra Hazlett, 34 died unexpectedly Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Metro Health Medical Center.

Kendra was born October 9, 1989, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Kenneth Hazlett and Angela Ragan.

She was a 2008 graduate of Poland High School, where she played softball and basketball.

God saw you getting tired

And a cure was not to be

So He put his hand around you and whispered ” Come to me “

A golden heart stopped beating hard, and working hands could rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best..

From a young age, Kendra was dealt a hard life, but she never allowed others to feel bad for her or treat her differently. Throughout all her struggles though, she never lost her sense of humor and her desire to make people laugh.

Kendra is survived by three children; sister, Dana (Nicholas) Arroyo of Boardman; brother, Jonah Ortiz of Youngstown; nieces and nephews; cousin, Nikki (Megan) Hazlett of Ravenna and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and family members.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Kendra Hazlett, please visit our flower store.