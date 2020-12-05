Kelly J. Goricki, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly J. Goricki, 39, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, after a short illness.

She was born May 27, 1981, in Youngstown, a daughter of Stephen and Carol Buckley Goricki.

Kelly was a 1999 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She loved singing karaoke with her friends and going fishing with her children.

Kelly is survived by her parents, Stephen and Carol Goricki of Lowellville; her four children, Thomas, Benjamin, Annalynn and Joseph; their father, David Salinski and much-loved aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Nathan.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kelly J. Goricki, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.