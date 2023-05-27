AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Keith F. Hoffman, 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Keith was born January 21, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of the late Jerry W. Hoffman and Gail (Pusch) Hoffman-DiGiovanni. He was a lifelong area resident.

Keith was a 1979 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School as well as the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. He received the state technical award in welding the same year.

Keith helped operate the family’s Isaly’s Dairy Store in Warren for 25 years until its closure in 1995. He worked as a sales consultant for Stericycle and BFI/Allied Waste, until he retired under the disability of severe rheumatoid arthritis in 2003.

Later in life, Keith rediscovered his love of high-fidelity audio, including vinyl records and classic stereo gear. By following a strict vegan diet, he pushed his arthritis into remission, allowing him to spend more quality time with his family and friends.

In recent years, Keith devoted his life to caring for aging family members and enjoying his dogs Macy, Cannoli and Violet, as well as grand-puppies Holly and Lily.

Keith is survived by his wife, Linda Hoffman of Austintown; his son, Tyler Hoffman of Westlake; his honorary son, Brian Browne of Westlake; his mother-in-law, Jane E. Carman of Austintown; his aunt, Lunetta Moherman of Austintown and four nieces Jennifer Hoffman, Kristen Hoffman, Rebecca Luman and Jennifer Carman.

A brother, Timothy W. Hoffman and father-in-law, Donald V. Carman, also preceded Keith in death.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home in Austintown, Ohio, immediately followed by services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.