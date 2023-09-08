BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kayla York, 27, made her transition to eternal life Saturday, September 2, 2023

Kayla was born the daughter of Joseph York and Shannon Gibbons on January 11, 1996.

She was a beautiful and wonderful daughter, and a loving and devoted big sister to her brother, Antonio, whom she adored more than anything in this world.

She was a Boardman High School graduate.

Kayla had an infectious giggle and a smile so bright it could light up any room. She was incredibly full of life and lived it to the absolute fullest. She was truly a loving and trusting free spirit.

She will forever be a gorgeous, shining light for all who knew her.

Kayla left this world far too soon but leaves behind beautiful memories for so many to treasure, including her parents, Joseph York of Boardman and Shannon Gibbons of Boardman; brother, Antonio York of Boardman; grandfather, Tim Gibbons of Youngstown; grandmother, Debra Diaz and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by cousins, Dominic Diaz, Savanah Diaz and Malachi May; uncle, Nick Daltorio and best friend, Cassie West.

Friends and family may gather to pay respects 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Monday, September 11, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations in care of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, to assist the family during this time.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.