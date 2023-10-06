CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Rogers, 72, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023, at her home.

She was born on February 2, 1951, in Webster City, Iowa, a daughter of Gary and Helen (Norris) Long.

Kathy achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in History from California State Fullerton University.

She dedicated her career to her love of books and worked as an assistant librarian in Orange County, California.

In her leisure time, Kathy found solace in the pages of a good book. Her skilled hands and creativity flourished as she knit intricate patterns and lovingly crafted beautiful garments. Her culinary expertise was renowned among her loved ones. Above all, she treasured the time spent with her grandchildren, creating countless cherished memories that will forever live on in their hearts.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, James A. Rogers; daughter, Rosanne K. Acors of Virginia; son, Matthew Rogers of California; brothers, Michael Long of Washington State and Scott (Michelle) Long of Austintown and four grandchildren, Christian Patrick Schmitz, Mackenzie Rose Schmitz, Allison Chang and James M. Rogers.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her son, Gil Park Rogers.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

