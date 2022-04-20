STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn M. Mulhall, 87, died peacefully Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home.

Kathryn was born July 15, 1934, in North Lima, the daughter of Herman and Marie Roepke.

She worked in food service and managed several restaurants. More importantly, she was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her family.

Kathryn’s Catholic faith was very important to her. She was a longtime member of St. Dominic Church and more recently a member of Holy Family Church.

Kathryn was very involved with the Democratic Party. She volunteered and served as chairman for several successful campaigns.

She loved to host parties and family gatherings at her home. Kathryn loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Kathryn married Robert E. Mulhall on July 17, 1954, at St. Patrick Church; he died April 8, 2002.

Kathryn is survived by her children, Robert M. (Linda) Mulhall of Columbiana, Karen (Chuck) Seddon of Poland, Marianne Mulhall of Struthers, Theresa (Terry) Seibert of Riverview, Michigan, Shawn (Renee) Mulhall of Poland and Timothy (Barb) Mulhall of Webster, New York; sister-in-law, Jean Roepke; 15 grandchildren, Robbie, Raymond and Cody Mulhall, Charles, Jr., Bryan, Mark and Jeffrey Seddon, Sam, Michael and Kaitlin Seibert, Britanee Glasko, Natalee and Emilee Mulhall and Ben and Annie Mulhall and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William, Carl and Paul Roepke and sister, Mildred Washburn.

Family and friends may call Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Noon at Holy Family Church.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Maplecrest Nursing Home staff for their care and compassion given to Kathryn, especially during her final days.

