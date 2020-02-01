Kathryn M. Lundeen, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathryn “Kathy” M. Lundeen, 83, who passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Kathy was born November 19, 1936, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John A. and Marie (Klus) Thomas.

She was a 1956 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked as an X-Ray Technician at Youngstown’s South Side Hospital and Cafaro Hospital for 25 years.

Kathy volunteered her time at the soup kitchen at Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed going to the casino, fishing and traveling. She loved her dogs, Bingo 1 and Bingo 2.

Her husband, William James Lundeen, whom she married September 19, 1964, preceded her in death on October 28, 1997.

Kathy is survived by her sister, Sandy Kuhn of Sierra Vista, Arizona; her brother, Bob Thomas of Sierra Vista, Arizona; two nieces, Diana Paladenic and Renee Chambers both of Sierra Vista, Arizona; a nephew, Jody (Lisa) Paladenic of Hereford, Arizona; a great niece, Tucker Paladenic of Hereford, Arizona; a great nephew, Alex Winkler of Sierra Vista, Arizona and a great-great-niece, Violet Winkler of Sierra Vista, Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John D. “Sonny” Thomas and her brother-in-law, Charles Kuhn.

Per Kathy’s wishes, there will be no services.

She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, William, at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

