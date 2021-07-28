Kathleen P. Pavuk, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen P. Pavuk, 74, died early Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born November 19, 1946, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Robert and Mary McNeeley Nelson.

She was a 1964 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and worked in the billing department for Falcon trucking in Austintown.

Kathleen was an avid Cleveland Browns and Notre Dame fan. She enjoyed reading and spending time watching television with her family. Most of all, she enjoyed staying connected to her family and friends.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, John J. Pavuk, whom she married October 18, 1969; her three children, Christine Pavuk, Jolene Pavuk and Steven Pavuk, all of Poland; three grandchildren, Taylor and Madison Pavuk and Caden Evans; one great-granddaughter, Liliana Thompson; sister, Mary Eileen (Nick) Sandra of Florida; brothers, Robert (Roseanne) Nelson of New Middletown and Jack (Diane) Nelson of Florida; nieces and nephews, Shaun, Ryan, Brian, Kevin, Sharon, Shelly, Nick and Rick and numerous extended family.

Family and friends may call Friday, July 30 from Noon – 2:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409.

