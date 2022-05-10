YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Kathy” McKinney, 53 of Cranberry Township, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 5, 2022, after a six-year battle with cancer.

Kathy was born April 7, 1969, to James and Marian Newman McKinney, in Youngstown.

She remained a lifelong resident of the Canfield and Youngstown area, graduating from South Range High School in 1987. She attended both Kent State and Youngstown State universities.

She worked in multiple professions, most recently as a kennel manager. Kathy moved to Pennsylvania to be with family while receiving treatment in Pittsburgh.

Kathy is survived by her brothers, James (Nancy) McKinney of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and Robert (Tammy) McKinney of Marysville; her niece, Danielle; nephews, Shawn, Doug (Katie) and Josh and great-nieces, Haley and Hartley. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her precious and dear friends who continued to offer her love and support throughout her journey.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edward McKinney.

Kathy remained very positive throughout her illness and treatments. Her upbeat attitude and willingness to do whatever was asked of her and more, inspired those around her. She always wore a smile and continued to look ahead, even as her illness progressed.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at UPMC Cranberry Place for the support, love and care they gave to Kathy. We would also like to thank Kathy’s doctors and nurses of the UPMC Healthcare System, especially Dr. Jan Drappatz, Dr. Rafic Farah, Dr. Alexander Chen and Dr Madeleine B. Courtney-Brooks, along with their care teams.

A memorial service and celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at a future date.

Being a lifelong animal lover, Kathy requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Bummer Fund, 269 Redondo Road, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.