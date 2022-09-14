BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Kathleen Higgins Menosky, 93, died early Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at Hospice House.

Kathleen was born January 6, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Marie Rosensteel Higgins.

She was 1946 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Kathleen worked at the employment office at the General Electric lamp plant in Youngstown.

She was a longtime and devout member of St. Matthias Church and dedicated much of her time to Birthright.

Kathleen’s husband, Richard S. Menosky, whom she married July 7, 1956, preceded her in death December 3, 1988.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary E. Neff and Kathleen (Tom) Bogan; two sons, David (Julie) Menosky and Tom (Cheri) Menosky; former son-in-law, Bill Neff; six grandchildren, Matt Neff, Laura (fiance, Bob Carbon) Neff, Katie Menosky, Andrea Peterson, Jason (Sara) Bogan and Kelliann Bogan; and two great-grandchildren, Jasper and Skyler Bogan.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Ellen; a son, Stephen; a sister, Lieutenant Commander Elaine Horton (ret. U.S Navy); and a brother, John J. Higgins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2244 Center Road, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, prior to services at St. Matthias Church.

The Menosky family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to either Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512; or St. Vincent De Paul Food Kitchen, 252 E. Wood St., Youngstown, OH 44503.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

