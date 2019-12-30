Kathleen E. Wilson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen E. Wilson, 69, died peacefully early Saturday morning, December 28, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Kathleen was born February 20, 1950, in Youngstown, the daughter of Marguerite Cook Avery.

She was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and worked at Hitchcock X-Ray for 40 years. She later worked at Southwoods for a few years before retiring.

Kathleen enjoyed many things but nothing as much as the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Wilson, whom she married October 16, 1971; her daughter, Katie Wilson (fiancé, Adam Divelbiss) of Austintown; two sons, Ryan Wilson and Matthew Wilson, both of Austintown and four grandchildren, Mia, Aiden, Marko and Kameron.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother.

Family and friends may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Tuesday, December 31 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will be held at Noon following visitation at the funeral home.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Kathleen’s family, please visit our floral section.