Kathleen “Cookie” Bowman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen “Cookie” Bowman, 71, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at her residence.

Cookie was born July 30, 1950, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harry B. and M. Genevieve Cappy Bowman.

She was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, a 1981 graduate of Youngstown State University with a Science of Education Bachelor’s Degree and a 1986 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

Cookie had worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital as an RN for 15 years.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church, Youngstown.

Her interests were theatre and music.

Cookie leaves her two sisters, Patricia M. Sullivan of Canfield and Beverly A. Bowman of Seminole, Florida; six nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and great-nephews; three great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews and her special cousin, Blanche Lanterman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susan Bowman; her two brothers, Harry and Martin Bowman and her great-nephew, Patrick Sullivan.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends may call Friday, November 5, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1520 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

