STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Haas, lovingly known as “Skinny,” passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, surrounded by her lovely family at Hospice of the Valley.

She was born on October 11,1955, in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Richard and Jean (Zimmerman) Gallagher.



Throughout her life, Kathy led a fulfilling career at Shepherd of the Valley for seven years, where she touched the lives of many. She found immense joy in caring for Madeleine Haggerty. Additionally, Kathy cherished spending time with her nieces and nephews and was always there to shower them with love and support.



Among her countless memories, some of Kathy’s most cherished moments were spent watching Sunday football with her grandson Vinnie. She loved the thrill of spotting deer alongside her daughter Chrissy and thoroughly enjoyed baking delicious treats for her loved ones. She loved her sweets and was known as the “Candy Lady.”



Kathy’s kindness knew no bounds. Her unyielding love for her family was evident to all who knew her. She was a pillar of strength and a source of comfort for those around her. Kathy is reunited in Heaven by the love of her life, her husband Lloyd and her granddaughter Lyndsi Haas who she is cuddling with her warm hugs.



Kathleen leaves behind a legacy of love that will be carried on by her children, Lloyd (Debbie) Haas, Tammy (Mike) Sullivan, Chrissy Haas and Michelle (Holly) Haas, her siblings, Rick Gallagher, Laura (Don) Durkin, Toni (Dan) Karas, Michael (Karen) Gallagher and Patty (Jeff) Overly and grandchildren Logan (Courtney) Lloyd (Cat) and Zac Haas, Michael and Vinnie Sullivan, Ricky (Ana), Brittany and Nathan and great-grandchildren Dallas, Paisley, Maverick and Giovonni. Additionally, she will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and extended family whose lives she touched deeply.

Her children would like to thank their sister Chrissy for giving Kathy such a lovely home.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home – Poland Chapel located at 2726 Center Rd, Poland, Ohio on Sunday January 14, 2024. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:45 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4:00 p.m.



Kathleen Ann Haas will forever be remembered as a compassionate and loving person. Her impact on the lives of those around her will never be forgotten. May she rest in eternal peace.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to the family.

Condolences can be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com