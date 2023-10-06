BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Kathleen A. Thompson, 77, known as Cookie to family and friends, passed away suddenly on October 2, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Born on January 20, 1946, in Youngstown, Kathy was the daughter of Michael and Mildred Lisko Tarajack.

She grew up in Youngstown and attended Cardinal Mooney High School, graduating in 1963. Kathy had a passion for learning and continued her education at Youngstown College, where she earned her Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education and Master’s Degree in Education.

Kathy was a beloved teacher for 48 years, with the majority of her time spent at St. Nicholas School in Struthers. She was deeply committed to her students and always went above and beyond to ensure their success. It always brought her great joy to run into former students and the children of former students while going about her day.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Kathy had a vibrant life filled with cherished memories and hobbies. For many years, she led bus tours of New York City, including one to serve first responders and pray with them the November after 9/11. She enjoyed casino trips, a good sale, and the best knockoffs Chinatown had to offer. Additionally, Kathy volunteered her time at BINGO events held at Mooney years ago.

Family meant everything to Kathy, and the main way she showed her love was through cooking and baking. Her friends and family often gathered at her house to enjoy the delicious creations that came out of her kitchen, including cookies, wedding soup, and stuffed cabbage.

On December 16, 1966, she married William Robert Thompson, Jr., who passed on December 4, 2021.

Kathy is survived by her loving daughters, Renee (Mark Hackett) Thompson of Boardman and Michele (Michael) French of Valrico, Florida. She was a doting grandmother to her three cherished grandchildren, Jana, Christian, and Jacob French.

Services for Kathy will be held at St. Charles Church in Youngstown on October 12, 2023. Visitation will take place from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org or Shriners Hospital, donate. lovetotherescue.org .

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

