Kathleen A. Lavanty, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Lavanty, 72, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born October 3, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Norman and Eleanor Kundus Herceg.

Kathleen was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She retired from her receptionist position at the office of pediatrician Dr. Louis Brine in 2001. She had a strong faith and was a member of Holy Family Parish.

While her children attended school, Kathleen was an active member of the Holy Family Home and School Association.

Kathleen’s greatest love was her family and she most enjoyed traveling to visit and spend time with her children and grandchildren, her sister and her family in Florida and to their second home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She was called Nana by her grandchildren and was always ready to assist them in making a batch of cookies or cooking a meal of what they called Nana’s chicken and rice. Her favorite hobby was scrapbooking, which she enjoyed doing for herself, family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel D. Lavanty, whom she married June 21, 1969; three children, Amy (Yoav) Levi-Haim of Las Vegas, Tod (Nicole) Lavanty of Roseville, Minnesota and Kimberly (Michael) Erdel of Fostoria; nine grandchildren, Arielle, Lea, Jacob, Samantha, Michael, Abigail, EllieMae, Elijah and Elena; a sister, Patricia (David) Gallas of Bradenton Florida; niece, Lori (Jason) Ford; nephews, David (Gabriela) Gallas and Brenton (Sarah) Gallas; great-nephews, Anderson and Brooks Ford and Owen Gallas and great-niece, Norah Ford of Florida.

Besides her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by an infant brother, James.

A private service was held and entombment took place in Calvary Cemetery.

A celebration of Kathleen’s life will be held at a later date at Holy Family Parish.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Holy Family School, Monica Repasky Scholarship Fund, 2731 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514 or The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 9, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.