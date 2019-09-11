Katheryne “Kathy” Jo Glaros, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katheryne Jo “Kathy” Glaros, 62, died Monday afternoon, September 9, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born January 27, 1957, in Youngstown, the daughter of William G. and Jane Massaro Glaros.

After graduating from Ursuline High School she began a lifelong career in sales. Kathy worked in the cosmetic departments at Strouss’, Carlisle’s, JC Penney and Dillard’s department stores and most recently in sales at InfoCision.

Kathy will be remembered for loving to talk, being a great storyteller and being the family historian.

Kathy is survived by two sisters, Lucille (Jim) Vechiarella and Linda “Charles” Saulino; two brothers, William “Billy G.” (Elaine) Glaros and Ron (Judy) Glaros; a brother-in-law, Nick Pantel and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Pantel.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Friends may call 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, at the funeral home prior to services.

