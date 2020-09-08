Katherine M. Vaccaro, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine M. Vaccaro, 93, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 3, 2020.

She was born March 12, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of Dominic and Mary Ford Dundee (“Donadio”)

She was a woman of much personal strength and overcame many health challenges throughout her life. For this reason, she was affectionately known as “Cat Woman,” due to the fact that she had “nine lives. ” After spending eight years of her youth in bed due to health issues, she was able to resume a normal life and accomplish many goals which she had set for herself. She was also known for her keen sense of fashion / style and in the 50s, she and her sisters were acknowledged by Esther Hamilton in her column, as “one of the best dressed women of the East Side of YTown.”

Katherine was very proud of her Italian heritage and her family’s roots in Brier Hill. She was always giving accounts of her childhood memories, growing up on the East Side, sharing stories of life in the Italian family. She was a fabulous cook and was passionate about her faith in God. She was known as a “Prayer Warrior”and was often called upon by friends and family to pray for others, because she had a “direct line to God.” She dedicated her life to her family and will be most remembered for her love, care and compassion.

She was a member of St. Christine Church.

Katherine is survived by her daughters, Katherine “Kathy” Vaccaro of Canfield and Joni Colla; her sister, Rosemary Russ of Columbus and her former son-in-law, whom she loved as her own son, Matthew P. Colla. She also leaves many special nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Frank P. Vaccaro, whom she married at Immaculate Conception Church on June 20, 1953, preceded her in death May 19, 2004.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Antoniette Hudzik and two brothers, Nick and Frank Dundee.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church, Youngstown.

Katherine’s family would like to thank Dr. James Shina and his staff; Dr. Katherine Karlock; the staff at Hospice of the Valley; and “special friends” Ana, Julie, Carole and Fannie, for their compassionate care throughout Katherine’s recent illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, in Katherine’s memory.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

