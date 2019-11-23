Katherine Hitter, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Eleanor Hitter, 98, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Omni Manor.

She was born November 25, 1920 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Fred and Catherine (Welther) Theis.

Katherine was the oldest daughter of nine children.

She forfeited her high school years and living at home, to help support her younger siblings, living and working for Dr. Hartzel’s family.

She married Martin Hitter in January of 1942 and they were married for 52 years before he passed away in 1994.

Eleanor and her husband retired in Florida and she returned to Youngstown in 2006 to be closer to her family.

Eleanor was a very devoted family women. She loved to cook and bake and having all the family around her dining room table. She was a very devoted church member of the Lutheran faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Tom) Hyden; two brothers, William Theis of Orlando, Florida and Ronald (Carol) Theis of Boardman; her sister, Donna Jean Dorn of Austintown; a grandson, Shawn and nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers, Fred, Edward, Howard, and Robert Theis and one sister, Sophie Estok.

The family would like to thank the staff at Omni Manor for their care and compassion given to Eleanor over the last six years.

Memorial donations may be made in Eleanor’s name to the MVI HomeCare, 4891 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Family and friends may attend calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive in Canfield, Ohio 44406. on Monday, November 25.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, which would be Eleanor’s 99 birthday.

