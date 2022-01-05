STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katharina “Kathi” Pittmann, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, December 31, 2021, at Maplecrest Nursing Home.

Kathi was born October 10, 1930, in Yugoslavia, the daughter of Mathias and Theresa Matternick Negovan.

She and her husband, John, moved to the United States in 1951. They were married June 16, 1951.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Church and the Youngstown German-Hungarian Maennerchor.

Kathi was also a member of the Apollo Maennerchor Club of Sharon, Pennsylvania and a member of its choir. She enjoyed entertaining in many competitions.

Kathi also enjoyed baking her famous “little man” cookies and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren, to whom she was known as “Oma.”

She is survived by three sons, Frank (Donna) Pittmann of Smyrna, Tennessee, Paul M. (Cynthia) Pittmann of Columbus and Mathias J. (Linda) Pittmann of Struthers; five grandchildren, Mathias (JoAnna), John (Summer), Lindsay and Carie Pittmann and Erica (Berc) Backhurst; six great-grandchildren, Emma Hunt, Travis, Easton and Jenna Pittmann and Griffith and and Brixton Pittmann; sister-in-law, Theresia Negovan of Poland and nieces, Mary (Bill) Bartell of Louisville, Kentucky, Kathi Ferrett of New Middletown and Annie (Paul) Gruber of Germany.

In addition to her parents and her husband, John, Kathi was preceded in death by her brothers, Niklaus and Stephan.

A private service was held for Kathi at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

