CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kasey Conricote, 28, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Kasey, affectionately known by family and friends as Kasey “Marie,” was born Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1994, a son of James and Gail Conricote.

He graduated from Youngstown State University Police Academy.

After graduation, he was a valued member of the Mercy Health and North Jackson police departments. Kasey was very proud of becoming a police officer, a lifelong dream of his.

He also loved being with his friends and family and making everyone around him laugh. Kasey was a shining light and inspiration in his family. His love, sense of humor, thoughtfulness and accomplishments will never ever be forgotten.

He is survived by his heartbroken grieving family: mother, Gail Conricote of Canfield; sister, Kara Conricote (Sal) of Canfield; brother, Kurt Conricote (Maria) of Oregon; nephew, Maxwell Scott of Canfield; his second mother, Maureen Tesone of Poland and his beloved cat, Ivan.

Kasey’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to his best friend, Jeremy Kightlinger, as well as John Kightlinger, Kevin Prus and Chief Ryan Bonacci, for all they did for Kasey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue H.E.L.P., honoring the service of law enforcement and Angels For Animals.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 17, 21022, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

