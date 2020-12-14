Karine A. Tedesco, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karine Alyce Tedesco, 26, ran into the arms of Jesus on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Karine was born January 5, 1994 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the beautiful and amazing daughter of Robert and Alice Cole Tedesco.

She was a 2012 graduate of Canfield High School, although she would more likely brag about her soccer days at St. Joseph School in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

She was extraordinarily intelligent, but she would rather people not know that and we are not sure she believed it either. She had an “infectious laugh,” as her siblings and cousins might say, a competitive spirit, a tendency to laugh at the wrong times, a love and a knowledge of movies that bordered on unhealthy, a smile that lit up the room and an approach to conversation that was decidedly one-sided. She had such a tender heart toward the downtrodden and just wanted to help people who were less fortunate.

She trusted people to a fault and had no prejudices and it was one of the things that made her such a beautiful creation. She struggled to understand that she was loved immensely and she also desperately wanted to be famous as a young girl, so we are hoping to accomplish both with this dedication: “Karine, you will be missed beyond our ability to express in words and it will be quite a while before our hearts begin to heal, but we know that your baptism as an adult on Sunday, August 6, 2017 assures us that we will have eternity to hug you and hold you and have long talks with you and Jesus — and please let him talk. He has some neat ideas. We are fairly convinced that you are already famous there, so give a shout out to your parents who helped you get to where you aretoday, and tell Jesus and Grandpa Cole that we are on our way…and you can show us around.”

Karine is anxiously waiting in heaven for her parents, Bob and Alice; her brothers, Josh and Sam; her sister, Christa; her Grandma Mary Cole (godmother) and her grandparents, Bob and Bobbie Tedesco. She also made reservations for many, many wonderful aunts and uncles and countless cousins and she won’t be happy if any of you don’t do what is necessary to confirm your reservations.

Her Grandpa Cole (godfather) died the very next day after Karine and was reportedly very happy to see her smiling face when he got there, albeit a little confused.

Due to the current situation, the family held a private family service at Greenford Christian Church.

They would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and appreciation to those who have reached out to them during this difficult time.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Karine A. Tedesco, please visit our floral store.