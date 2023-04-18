POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Hummer, 60, died peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

She was born on December 23,1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of Carl and Evelyn Gallagher Hummer.

Karen was a proud graduate of Canfield High School in the Class of 1981. She attended Youngstown State University, graduating in 1996 with a teaching certificate for German, French, and Italian.

Karen brought her passion for global languages, world travel and inspiring others to her alma mater, where she taught for more than two decades. Throughout her years of service, she impacted thousands of lives, supervising and organizing countless tours of foreign countries for her students. She loved teaching others so much that she continued to fight through years of pain and medical issues to share the languages that she loved with the students that she loved. She believed that “her job was to make sure students succeeded to the very best of their abilities and that they enjoyed being inspired by the process.” She described her classroom as “a colorful, interesting, and dynamic place where learning and achievement takes place.” Those that knew her would only add that her classroom was a warm and welcoming place where every student both felt and believed that they belonged.

Karen was a true champion of the underdog. She deliberately sought to inspire, motivate and encourage all her students but in particular, those who were facing adversity. As one of her former students put it, “Thank you for your kindness, your encouragement, and your influence. You have touched so many lives–especially mine.” In her personal life she was a vibrant woman who had an incredible ability to reach people close to her in ways unique to Karen. The gathering of close friends and family was very dear to her heart and the joy she embraced from it was evident. Memories of her love of music, languages and pop culture wove the fabric that will be cherished and remembered. There are lessons to be learned from losing Karen. A tribute to her, to offer loved ones, is to show care often and to always prioritize people in our lives.

In addition to a few remaining cousins, Karen will be missed dearly by her many friends and her Canfield High School family–the faculty and the thousands of students who adored and admired her.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Her legacy and impact will carry on in the lives of those whom she deeply impacted and through a scholarship fund that she wished to be established, in her name.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.