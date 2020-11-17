Karen Sue Al-Sharif, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue (Jamieson) Al-Sharif, 65, of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her four children and mother.

Karen was born May 16, 1955, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harland and Emily Jamieson.

She was a 1973 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1976 graduate of the Choffin School of Practical Nursing.

She was a nurse at St. Elizabeth from 1976 to 1993 and then worked as a special education aide at Lakeview Middle School.

Karen was an avid flea market-goer who enjoyed watching classic films and collecting antique jewelry and other vintage treasures. She was an extremely compassionate person who rescued and cared for many animals through the years and also was a talented seamstress who would help with designing and sewing costumes and accessories for her daughter’s dance recitals and competitions.

Above all else, Karen was a loving and proud mother and grandmother who cherished every second with her family.

She is survived by her four children, Harland Cardona of Youngstown, Michael (Lisa) Cardona of Austintown, Moe (Roxanne) Al-Sharif of Youngstown and Rabab Al-Sharif of New York; her grandson, Michael William Cardona; her sister, Dawnelle (Robert) Hitchcock of Masury and her brother, Matt (Michelle) Jamieson of Masury.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Harland.

Family and friends may call 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to Animal Charity of Ohio.

