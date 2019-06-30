Karen Lee Eggers Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday afternoon, July 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church in Austintown, for Karen Lee Eggers, 70, who died Thursday morning, June 27, 2019, at Sarasota Hospice House, Sarasota, Florida.

Karen was born October 31, 1948, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Dorothy Ogrean Edl.

Karen was a 1967 graduate of East High School and later moved to Sarasota.

She was retired from the Sarasota Board of Education, where she served as a school bus attendant for special needs children.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Sheri Pintzow of Newport News, Virginia; two sisters, Lynne Ann Balla of North Jackson and Joanne Edl of Austintown; a brother, John (Beverly) Edl of Plain City; four grandchildren, Richard (Katie) Skoyec, Brittany (Rob) Webster, Taylour (Tarl) Lee and Brendan Pintzow; three great-grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews and their families.

Friends may call Tuesday, July 2 from 12:00 Noon until 12:45 p.m. prior to services at St. Joseph Church.

Internment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

Funeral arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.