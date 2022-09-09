YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen J. Hanousek, 83, passed away early Monday morning, September 5, 2022 at Hospice House.



A daughter of Paul and Mabel Hoffman Braem, she was born July 24, 1939 in Algoma, Wisconsin and raised in Tigerton, Wisconsin.

Karen was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point where she was Homecoming Queen. She moved to Ohio with her family in 1965.



Throughout her life, Karen led by example. She was a dedicated teacher at the Todd Vocational School and then Choffin Career Center for 33 years. While at Choffin, she created original curriculums to support the special needs of her students and school program.

As an active member at Zion Lutheran Church, she was involved in their choir, food distribution, newsletter, church council and many other ministries. She also served the community as a Red Cross AIDS educator, an AIDS Hospice volunteer and a Hospice House volunteer. In addition, Karen was a regular volunteer and board member for Protestant Family Services for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, oil painting, gardening, feeding and watching the birds in her yard. As a woman of great faith, she always found time for daily devotionals.



Karen is survived by four children, Jonathan Hanousek of Los Angeles, California, Wendy (TJ) McGraw of Canfield, Jodi Hanousek of Austintown and Steve (Wendy) Hanousek of Canfield and six grandchildren, Sarah, Erin and Ian McGraw and Aydin, Addison and Ashtyn Hanousek. She is also survived by a sister, Susan (Tom) Stoll of Sparks, Nevada and her best friend, Mary Benford, with whom she shared her daily glass of red wine.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Gretzinger.



Family and friends may call Monday, September 12 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and on Tuesday, September 13 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Protestant Family Services, 496 Glenwood Avenue # 115, Youngstown, OH 44502.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.