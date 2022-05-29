YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen I. McKenna Showman, 73, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and Aunt KiKi, formerly of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Youngstown, surrounded by her loving family.

Kim, as she was called by her family and friends, was a proud graduate of Charleroi High School Class of 1967.

Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret “Peggy” and Warren McKenna; her brother, Lee and wife, Elaine Joll McKenna and niece, Tracy McKenna Komoroski.

Kim is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Shoman, originally of Roscoe, Pennsylvania; one daughter, Wendy and Joe Byer of Ohio and two sons, Robert Shoman of Nashville, Tennessee and Brad Shoman of Youngstown.

Kim loved and adored her five grandchildren, Tyler, Sydney, Cheyenne, Gianna and Brayden; one great-granddaughter, Alani; sister, Deborah McKenna Rebar of North Charleroi, Pennsylvania and her many nieces and nephews.

Kim will always be remembered by her family and friends for her love of Jimmy Buffet’s music and was proud to be a Parrot Head.

From the songs of Jimmy Buffet, Kim has taken her last fins to the left as we all wave her our Bye Bye.

“Forever in our hearts we will miss you. Fins Up.”

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the First Christian Church of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, 61 Walnut Ridge, Charleroi, PA.

Professional service arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

