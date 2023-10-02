POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen A. Hallas, 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2023, at Wickshire of Poland with her family by her side.

She was born on April 10, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio.



Karen led a rich and fulfilling life filled with dedication and love for her family and friends. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School, she embarked on a career in the banking industry. Karen’s journey began at Union National Bank in the Trust Department, however, her true calling was to return to the homestead and wholeheartedly raise her children as a devoted mother. When her children were grown, Karen found new opportunities to serve her community. She became a valued teller at Mahoning National Bank and later flourished in retail roles at Fashion Bug and Babies R Us. Her friendly demeanor and unwavering work ethic endeared her to colleagues and customers alike. Prior to retiring, Karen dedicated herself to supporting the education system by serving lunches at Paul C. Bunn School. Her infectious smile and warm-hearted nature brought joy to countless students throughout their school days.



Outside of her professional endeavors, Karen cultivated a range of hobbies and interests that brought color to her life. She had an innate talent for sewing and crafting, where she poured hours of creativity into each project she undertook. With her green thumb, she surrounded her home with beautiful landscaping and her butterfly gardens. Additionally, Karen loved baking delicious treats that would bring people together during joyful celebrations.



Karen’s strong spirit was also evident in her active involvement within the community. She held longstanding memberships with Brownlee Woods and Heritage Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School—a role she cherished deeply. Through her teachings, she had a profound impact on the lives of many young souls who looked up to her as more than just an instructor but also as a guiding light.



Throughout Karen’s journey in life, she was fortunate to be surrounded by a loving and supportive family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Katherine Lotus Lunger States, as well as four brothers, Robert, William, Ron and Russell States and a sister, Emma Titler.



Karen’s loving memory will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind. Joseph F. Hallas was her devoted husband, whom she married on March 7, 1970. Together they built a life filled with love and beautiful memories. Karen’s three daughters, Jennifer Wertman of Boardman, Robin Lucas of Canfield and Heidi B. Hallas of Port Charlotte, Florida, were treasured. Her pride and joy were her four grandchildren, Madeline, Matthew Joseph, Miranda Rae and Michael Lucas. In addition to her immediate family, Karen is survived by two sisters, Brenda (Joe) Velichko of Canfield and Lisa Sabelli of Westlake; as well as a brother, David (Loretta) States of Boardman.



Family and friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6 at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Matthews Road, Poland, OH 44514, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

