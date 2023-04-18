AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Justin W. Bolash, 35, passed away Sunday, April 16, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.



He was born August 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of the late Lynn A. Smith.



Justin was a 2006 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, where he attended MCCTC studying auto mechanics.

He enjoyed gardening, golfing, music and riding his motorcycle. His greatest joy was his family and loved going on adventures with them, whether it was to Mill Creek Park, going to the playground, or taking Apollo for a walk. Justin also loved playing basketball with his kids. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy’s fan and would always have football on. His family could always count on him for solving any problems. Justin’s greatest joy was being a daddy to his beautiful children. He will be deeply missed.



Justin is survived by his wife, Kacy Pounds Bolash, whom he married June 2, 2012; his children, Jordan, Jace, Jacob and Kensington; his grandmother, Darlene K. Smith of Austintown; brother, Nicolas D. Bolash of Youngstown; uncle, David W. Smith of Austintown and his fur baby, Apollo.



He was also preceded in death by his grandfather, William D. Smith.



Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may call from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. following services.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to assist the family during this difficult time.

