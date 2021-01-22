June Puscher Lane, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Puscher Lane, 98, died Saturday evening, January 16, 2021 at Assumption Village.

June was born June 24, 1922, in Pennsylvania to Francis and Emma Uphoff Grim.

June attended Hubbard High School.

She and Samuel Puscher were married September 12, 1942. They raised their family in Hubbard and moved to Fort Myers Beach, Florida in 1977.

June was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Fort Myers and Zion Lutheran Church, Cornersburg.

She enjoyed socializing with friends, biking and painting.

She worked at Target in Fort Myers and transferred in 2005 to the Boardman store when she moved back to the area to be closer to family. She retired after 10 years of service.

June is survived by two daughters, Joann Gilmore of San Jose, California and Sheri (Richard) Gregg of Boardman and two grandsons, Stephen Gregg of Minneapolis and Nicholas (Katie) Gregg of Kent. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel Puscher, who died October 31, 1987; her second husband, Herbert Lane, whom she married on December 31, 1988 and who died February 25, 1995; two daughters, Karen Puscher (infant) and Gayle Martin; a grandson, Gary Karlovic II; five sisters, Margaret Madden, Helen Harder, Ruth Quinby, Grace Ryser and Dorothy Zimmerman and three brothers, Francis Grim, Fritz Grim and G. Warren Grim.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

June’s family would like to thank the staff of the Special Care Unit at Assumption Village for the outstanding care of their mother. The family has requested material tributes be made to the charity of their choice in June’s memory.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

