AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Marie Johnson, 79, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at Hospice House.

She was born May 23, 1942, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Steven and Evelyn Martinko.

June was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

She worked for the Youngstown Police Department Crime Lab and the Austintown Library.

She married her husband, George Johnson, in 1973.

They owned and operated Swede’s Three’s Company Lounge in Austintown.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

June enjoyed oil painting, hiking and going to the beach at Conneaut.

Cherishing her memory are her children, Julie Johnson and Duke (Stacy) Johnson; her brother, James Martinko and her precious granddaughters, Jaxin, Dylan and Rylie Johnson.

A celebration of her life will occur at a later date in Summer 2022.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

