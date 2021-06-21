June A. Lennox Teets, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June A. Lennox Teets, 70, died peacefully at home on Friday, June 18, 2021.

June was born June 23, 1950, in Youngstown, the daughter of Roy and Dorthea Hains Lennox.

She attended Jackson-Milton High School and was a dedicated homemaker.

In her spare time, June enjoyed baking and crocheting.

June is survived by her husband, Gerald Teets, whom she married April 22, 2021; three daughters, Victoria (Ken) Shaw of Missouri, Rebecca (Jack) DePaul of Hubbard and Joy (Tim) Smolnik of Struthers; sisters-in-law, Ruth Teets, Diane (Eric) Johnston of Austintown and Barbara (James) Merrill of Austintown; several nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Teets; sister, Marilyn Smith and niece, Michele Smith.

Per June’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Professional services were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel.

