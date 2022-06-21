CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie Ann See, 56, passed away Monday morning, June 20, 2022, at home, in the presence of her loving family.

She is survived by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur and Patricia See of Canfield; sisters, Catherine (Greg) Miller of Milpitas, California, Diane (Gunter) Karg of Las Vegas, Nevada and Wendy (Mark) Riffie of Roseville, California; brothers, Brian (Janie) See of Hudson and Andrew See of Marysville; uncle, John Yasinsac (Margaret) of Palm Coast, Florida; aunt, Kathy Yasinsac of Tarrytown, New York; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and aunts.

Julie was born March 9, 1966, in the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She underwent major surgery shortly after birth and made an amazing recovery in just a few short weeks.

Julie was a graduate of the Leonard Kurtz School and was employed at the Meshel Workshop, at Perkins Restaurant in Canfield and at the Leonard Kurtz School, where she was a client aide. Julie took her job very seriously and was loved by all of the students she worked with, as well as all of the teachers and administrators she worked for.

Her ever-present smile, her outgoing personality and her willingness to accommodate were ever present in her daily life. Julie will always be remembered with joy by her family and friends.

Earlier in her life, she was very active in the Mahoning County Special Olympics program and participated for more than 20 years. She particularly enjoyed swimming, golf and roller skating and was a supporter of the Mahoning County basketball team, where she was active as a cheerleader for many years. She constantly strived for the blue ribbon, the best score or the most points in each of her competitions and was the first female on the basketball team. The highlight of the Special Olympics program each year was the statewide competition held in Columbus at the Ohio State Stadium. She looked forward to being there and in 1993 was chosen as the torch bearer for opening ceremonies. She carried the torch around the stadium track, followed by dozens of Ohio State patrolmen, which was the highlight of the weekend for her. Julie relished the camaraderie while actively participating in all of the activities offered and won many medals and blue ribbons in the activities she participated in.

Julie also looked forward to going to musicals, plays and group activities, such as bowling, dances, talent shows and cooking classes. She loved playing cards, board games and really excelled in the use of her Wii. During her teen years, Julie participated in piano and dance recitals numerous times, along with students from various schools throughout the area. She had a terrific memory for the lyrics, melodies and artists of many of her favorite songs. In addition, Julie really enjoyed participating in “Buddy-UP” tennis, a very special program sponsored by the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley (DSAV). Saturday morning tennis with her friends was always high on her priority list.

Julie had a love of life, inspirational to anyone who knew her and she touched many lives with her courage and enthusiasm, not only in her family, but with the clients she assisted at the Leonard Kurtz School. She loved interacting with all of the clients she was privileged to serve.

The highlight of her day was to recount to her parents how much she enjoyed her day at work.

She gave many talks about the Special Olympics programs and spoke at a number of State Farm meetings. Once, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, she shared the dais with Doug Dieken and spoke at length about the program and how it benefited her and her friends.

Julie was also active in the St. Christine Parish. She was proud and honored to serve as a Eucharistic minister and was a member of the Health and Wellness committee, as well as an active volunteer at the yearly festival.

Julie enjoyed visiting with her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews located in several states and really looked forward to family visits and events. She enjoyed traveling to visit her sisters on the west coast and loved all of the sightseeing expeditions which were available during the trips.

