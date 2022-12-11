POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Prokop, 83, died peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley surrounded by her family.

Judith, affectionately known as Judie, was born September 11, 1939 in Youngstown, the daughter of Matthew and Olive Heaslip Shay.

She was a proud graduate of Wilson High School.

Judie was extremely active in Bethlehem Lutheran Church before its closing and was a member of many committees and activities.

She enjoyed bowling and going to the movies with her granddaughter. Judie was a fun loving person that could make anyone smile, and a great storyteller.

Judie’s husband, John Prokop, whom she married August 16, 1958, died November 1, 2007.

She is survived by her son, Franklin (Holly) Prokop of Easton, Pennsylvania; brother, Randall Richard Shay of Boardman; granddaughter, Brandy (Robin) Goodwin of Boardman; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Conner Goodwin and several adopted nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly.

Judie was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Irene Gessaman and brother, Harry William Shay.

Family and friends may call Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A funeral service will follow immediately after at the funeral home.

