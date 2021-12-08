AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith M Hanek, 84, passed away early Monday, December 6, 2021 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.



She was born July 27, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alexander “Sam” and Josephine (Martino) Cicatiello.



Judy was a 1955 graduate of Chaney High School.

She retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital as a telephone operator/supervisor.

Judy was a shining example of selflessness and generosity, always willing to sacrifice her own needs to help others. She was committed to both faith and family and for Judy, family included those with four legs and wagging tails. Judy rarely had an angry word to say, unless her favorite Cleveland sports teams were losing. She enjoyed playing cards and was a founding member of 50 years with her monthly card club.



Judy is survived by her children, James (Linda) Hanek, Jr. of Austintown, Deborah (Jonathan) Bibo of Aurora, Illinois, Kenneth Hanek of Austintown and Denise Hanek of Austintown; three grandchildren, James (Nancy) Hanek III, Catherine Hanek and Jonathan Bibo; two great-grandchildren, Andrew and Lauren; a niece, Jody Rauschenbach of Boardman and an adopted niece, Bridget Lackey of Boardman.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Cicatiello and a niece, Terry Evans.



Family and friends may call Thursday, December 9 from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, Ohio, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to New Lease on Life, 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd., Struthers, OH 44471.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.