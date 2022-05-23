POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Judith Irene Kosek, 82, died Friday, May 13, 2022.

Judy was born May 25, 1939, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles and Bertha Isaksen Adams.

Judy was a graduate of East High School.

She was a self-employed beautician for 20 years. She then started a new career at K-Mart in Boardman, retiring with 20 years of service in 2000. She was a supervisor at customer service. Her patient and kind demeanor made Judy a perfect fit for handling customers’ various issues and complaints.

Judy was very talented and creative. She loved sewing and made much of her own clothing, including her daughter’s wedding dress and elaborate and unique Halloween costumes for her grandchildren every year. She made many beautiful quilts as well as cross-stich items. Her greatest joy was making a personalized gift from the heart. Everyone who knew her received a uniquely personal, handmade gift at some point.

After much encouragement from family and friends, Judy entered a beautiful item at the Canfield Fair. She was surprised and touched when she not only won first place in her category, she also was presented with a “Best of Show” distinction. This became a regular occurrence, with her various forms of art frequently winning Best of Show. She continued to do art projects until the very end.

Judy loved concerts and polka dancing with her husband.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers and was also a member of SNPJ.

She enjoyed traveling and shopping trips with her daughter. Judy was an avid sports fan, watching the Cleveland Browns every week with her husband. She was supportive of all the Ohio sports teams and she knew all the sports statistics and trivia. Decorating for Christmas was her very favorite thing to do; she usually had three to four trees inside. She enjoyed holiday baking and hosting family dinners. She was very supportive of her children and grandchildren in whatever they chose to do.

Judith is survived by her husband, Richard L. Kosek, whom she married July 19, 1958; daughter, Denise (Glenn) Esposito of Poland; son, Richard G. (Sheila) Kosek of Atlanta, Georgia and grandchildren, Eric and Evin Esposito and Kendall, Nicholas and Courtney Kosek.

In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn “Sis” Balluck and Betty West; and brothers, Kenneth Adams, Charles “Bud” Adams and Robert “Bob” Adams.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 t- 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Parish.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at the Inn at Poland Way, where she made her home for the last three years.

