AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Orochoski, 71, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born January 3, 1951, in Hillside, New Jersey, a daughter of the late John and Mary Sofchuk Ornowski.

Joyce was an assistant nurse for Parks Center from 2003-2017, where she loved helping people and being there for people who had no families.

Prior to moving here with her husband, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 171 in Wayne, New Jersey. She enjoyed animals, gospel and was known for her homemade candies.

Joyce is survived by her husband, George Orochoski, whom she married August 8, 1987; three children, Kim-Su (Gus) Ferro of St. Augustine, Florida, Kurt Eric (Laura Max) Johnson of St. Augustine, Flordia and Lisa (Michael) Lane of Corpus Christi, Texas; a stepdaughter, Crystal (Mike) Carrafield of Wayne, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Britney, Alexis, Seamus, Anthony, Dominic, Keith and two brothers, Richard (Margarita) Ornowski of High Spring, Florida and John “Jack” Ornowski of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Eckert and a brother, Steven Eckert.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.