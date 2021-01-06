Joyce Lynne Markovitch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Lynne Markovitch, 75, died Monday afternoon, January 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born September 24, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of Bernard and Edith Mayhew Scharsu.

A 1962 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Joyce worked as a cosmetologist and hairdresser for Brownlee Woods and as a instructional assistant for Youngstown City Schools and Sally’s Beauty Salon.

She was a member of the Infant Jesus Byzantine Catholic Church.

Her family and grandchildren were her life and she would do anything to help anyone.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Nicholas Markovitch, whom she married on June 30, 1962; her two sons, Joseph and Jeffrey (Robyn) Markovitch; six grandchildren, Jessica (Johnny) Masters and Joey, Luke, Jordyn, Jennah and Jeffrey Markovitch and two great-grandchildren, JJ and Julianna Masters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Ralph “Taxi” Marinelli,

The Markovitch family is very grateful to the staff and employees at the ICU St. Elizabeth, Boardman for their kindness.

A Memorial Mass is being held Friday, January 8, 2021, at 10:00.m. at Infant Jesus Byzantine Catholic Church, 7754 South Avenue, Boardman.

Friends and family are welcomed and COVID-19 protocol will be followed.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce Lynne (Scharsu) Markovitch, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.