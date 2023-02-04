POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Husak, 70, died peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Joyce was born July 25, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thaddeus and Annabelle Stark Schiffer.

She was a 1971 graduate of Boardman High School.

She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family.

Joyce enjoyed going to garage sales and bingo. She was an excellent cook and baker and loved family gatherings around the table. In turn, she loved a good fish fry. Ultimately, her favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards and games.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Michael A. Husak of Poland, whom she married August 11, 1971; daughter, Sheila (Shawn) Algaier of Salem; son, Michael T. (Katy) Husak of Youngstown; brothers, Joseph Schiffer of Rapid City, South Dakota and Frank Schiffer of White Bear, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Lexie, Ashlie, Destiny, Emily and Liam and a great-granddaughter, Ellie.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Boardman. Family and friends are welcome to meet there for her final resting place with a brief memorial service.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 5, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.