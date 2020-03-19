Joyce H. Overly, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce H. Overly age 83 died Tuesday afternoon, March 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown from complication from a recent stroke she had suffered.

Joyce was born March 26, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of Harry and Irene (Ferreri) Thomas.

She was a 1954 graduate of South High School where she was named Prom Queen and Home Coming Queen.

She had been an active member of St. Luke Catholic Church, attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, was a member of the Down to Earth Garden Club and enjoyed baking pizzelle cookies to share with friends and family. She served as President of the Paul C. Bunn P.T.A. and the Woodrow Wilson High School Booster Club.

Joyce and her husband Wes were avid sports fans.They would passionately attend as many events as possible supporting their children and grandchildren. A family legacy they passed on to their children and grandchildren. Joyce valued her many friendships, some of which have lasted for more than half a century. Her husband Lloyd Wesley Overly whom she married August 27, 1955 who died six years ago to the day.



She is survived by two daughters; Laura (Kenneth Ziegler) Overly of S. Carolina, Lisa Overly of Maui, Hawaii, three sons; Doug Overly of New Orleans, Louisiana, Brad (Mindy) Overly of St. Simon Island, Georgia and Jeff (Patty) Overly of Boardman, nine grandchildren; Christine (David Janci) Groves, Amanda (RJ) Weinberg, Lauren Groves, Hannah, Zachary, Maxwell and Morgan Overly and Austin and Brooke Overly, four great-grandchildren; Charlotte and Ally Weinberg and Ava and Emma Janci.



Because of the current health threat caused by the Corona virus, Joyce will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery after a private service.



Joyce’s family will be celebrating her life with their family and friends at a later date to be announced.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Alzheimer Association in her memory.

Condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.



Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce H. Overly, please visit our floral store.